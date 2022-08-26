Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Universty Grid Station on 27th, 30th and 31st August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on 26th, 27th, 31st August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh Express and Hassan Ghaei feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 27th, 30th and 31st August from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mathara, Mathara 1, Kochian 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th, 30th and 31st August from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Scarp 1, Palosi 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 27th, 30th and 31st August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Pajagai feeders will face inconvenience.