Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It said subsequently the consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV City Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m.to12p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.