Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various Peshawar Feeders Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It said subsequently the consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV City Grid Station on 13th and 17th July from 7 a.m.to12p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Company Road Rashid Kohat Bagh July NHA Mosque From P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

1 minute ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

1 minute ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

46 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

2 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

2 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan