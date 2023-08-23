Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House on 24th ,25th, 26th and 27th August from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of 132 KV New Warsk, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Sakhi Chashma Geid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said that will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 21st and 24th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 24th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 24th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV Sikanandar Pura ,Lala, Hashtnaghari ,Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA, feeders will face inconvenience.