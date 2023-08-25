Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House on 26th and 27th August from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House on 26th and 27th August from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Resultantly, it said consumers of 132 KV New Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Sakhi Chashma Grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 26th and 29th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taja Abad, Tajabad 2, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, HBK, Regi, DHA, Askari 6, Abdulrazak, Pawakay and Commercial Building feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 30th August from 7 a.m. to 12p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangirabad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MCS, Babo Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 28th and 31st August from 7 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 28th and 31st August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg, and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 28th and 31st August from 7 a.m. to 12 PM, resultantly the consumersof11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari ,Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA, feeders will face inconvenience.