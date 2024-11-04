Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various Peshawar Feeders Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 6th and 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 6th and 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 1, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Cell Wood, Northern Bottling, PCB, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia, Omoac, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel , Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI, Mika Steel, Express 1, 2, 3, 4 and PHA feeders will face inconvenience-

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 6th and 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Green Wood, Frontier Ceramics feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 6th and 10th November from 8 a.m.

to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malakandher, Engineering, Agriculture, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, Askari 6, Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt grid station on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, commercial, Jahangir Abad, NCR, NCR, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, MES, Palosi 1, Marble Industrial, CAA, Maghdarzai, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber Scarp 1 and Kababian feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 5th and 7th November from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

