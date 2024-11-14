Power Suspension On Various Peshawar Feeders Notified
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26t, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.
It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from PAF Base grid station on 16th,19th, 21st, 23rd, 26t, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Old Badbair, Saphan, PAF, Live Stock and Hassain Khel feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly, consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpagga 1, 2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Ghari Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Kachori 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.
