Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various Peshawar Feeders Notified

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26t, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Shalozai Bala, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Akhoona Abad , Ring Road 2 and SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from PAF Base grid station on 16th,19th, 21st, 23rd, 26t, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Old Badbair, Saphan, PAF, Live Stock and Hassain Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly, consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpagga 1, 2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak grid station on 16th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Ghari Shaheed, Panam Dheri, Kachori 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Road Rashid Kohat Bagh November NHA From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

29 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan