Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, Mandra-I, Mandra-II, Bakral, Maqsood Shaheed, Chabb, Injra, Dhaknair (New), Hussian Abad, Col Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Lala Zar, Indust: Estate, Pourmian, Harro, Ghouri, islam Pura, Samote, Nogazi, Fazaia, Shahpur, Angori, Treat, I-14/3, P& T Wani feeders and surrounding areas.

