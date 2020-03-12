UrduPoint.com
Power Suspension Schedule For Friday

Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday notified a power suspension schedule for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday notified a power suspension schedule for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 05:00pm, 30 to 35MW load management tol be required at 132KV Grid Stations New Wah, Faqirabad, Attock, Gondal and Taxila and surrounding areas .

More Stories From Pakistan

