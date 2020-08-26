UrduPoint.com
Power Suspension Schedule For Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Power suspension schedule for Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 05:00am to 09:00am, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani-II, Shah Allah Ditta new, Paswal, Gulyana, Thakra, Dhudial Express, CTM, Dhudial City, Adhi, Khair Pur, Radio Pakistan feeders and surrounding areas.

