Power suspension schedule for Thursday in Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Khanna-1, Tramari, Sudran Road, Khana East, Ghouri Garden, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheed Abad, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road (Newly) feeders and surrounding areas.

Moreover, due to de-jumpering of 66KV T/Line with newly constructed 132KV T/Line Basal-Jand to energized the 132KV Grid Station Jand, load management would be carried out as per requirement.