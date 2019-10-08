(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension schedule for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Shakrial, Seham, Tramari, Sudran Road, Khana East, Ghouri Garden, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheed Abad, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, P.C feeders and surrounding areas.