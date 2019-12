Power suspension schedule for Tuesday

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Waheed Abad, Aabpara, Iqbal Town, Punjab House, PHA Flat, High Way, Tarlai, Chirah, Simly Dam, Scheme-2, Azad Shaheed, F-10, Margallah Tower, G-9/1, G-9/3, Industrial-II, Industrial-III, Police Line, Dr. A.Q.Khan, G-13/1, G-13/4, D-12/1, Railway Road, T&T, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Gharial, Patriata, Bhoun, Kalar Kahar, Millat Chowk, Sarkal, Mangwal, Sarpak, Dhudial Rural, Saigalabad, Ramman, Adhi, C.B.Khan-2, Bhair Kalyal, K.S.Mines, Ahmed Abad, Duffer, Dandoot, Sagharpur, F13 (Garmala), Langer Pur, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, Fateh Pur, Khohar, F-6 Machine Moh, F-9 (Chak Daulat), Mangla Cantt, Hamlet, Cap; Nisar Shaheed, Hasnote, Co. Muhammad Akram, Mankiala, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Baba Shaheed, Guliana, Islam Pura, Mushtaq Hussai, Nawab Abad, Taxila, Shah Allah Ditta, Sang Jani, Lala Rukh, PMC, Munir Abad, Burhan, Hameed, Hattian, Nartopa, Sirka (Double), Shadi Khan (Double), Bilianwal, Amin Abad, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Ghareebwal, Mithail, Chajimar, Murat, Jand-2, Khour, Laniwala, Bagh Sardaran, 4th Road, A-Block, National Market, Asghar Mall, Shakrial, Al-Noor Colony, Benazir Bhutto, Jamia Masjid Road, Gawalmandi, Tehmasimabad, Pirwadhai, Muslim Abad, Dk.

Farman Ali, Mecca Chowk, River Garden, Murree Brewery, Kiani Road, Askari-XI, Peshawar Road, Officer Colony, Jhangi, Chakra, Lalkurti, G Abad, Chakri, Mansoor Shaheed, Narh, Basali, Nara Mator, Hamid Jhangi, Kallar Kahar, Gulistan Cly, Murree Brewery, MSF, Topi Pump, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Jail Park, National Park feeders, Similarly in Shams Abad, National Market, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Cricket Stadium, Tariq Shaheed, Paryal, Gaggan, Mahota feeders the power supply would be suspended from 09:00am to 4:00pm.

While in Kuldana, Pindi Point, Shahdra, DESTO, T&T 17 Mile, Gharial feeders the power shut down would remain from 10:00am to 04:00pm.

Mehfooz Shaheed, Hazro feeders would remain closed from 10:00am to 03:00pm and Mughlan, Akwal, Bilalabad feeders would be suspended from 09:00am to 03:00pm.

In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule. Annual system maintenance will lead towards the continuity of power supply especially in summer season and will strengthen the distribution system.

In case of any complaint or information IESCO help line 118 and Chief Executive IESCO complaint and monitoring cell no 0519252933.36 would remain functional.