ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Sangjani-2, Shahullah Dutta-2, Shahullah Dutta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Sher Shah Suri, Museum, Sihala, RCCI-1, G- 10/4, Mahouta, Ammar, Kot Gala, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Bhikri, Mulhal Muglan, Thalian, Gulshan Fatima, Garja, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Shams Shaheed, Qureshiabad Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm. Scheme-2, Madina Market, G-10/2, Industrial-2, PHA-II, G-13/3, F-11/4, Bharkho, Kaldana, Kohala, Patriata, Anguri, Chara, Bani, Ghausia Colony, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town, Tamasmabad, City, DHQ, BB Shaheed, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Bank Road-1, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, NPF-1, Park View. Jhanda, Zeeshan Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Range Road, Siham, Priyal, Qureshiabad, Chontra, DHA Homes, Japan Road, Kahuta City-II, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chuah, HPT-III, Jhatta Hathial, Mandira, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Katchary), F-5 (Jeddah), Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Bolani , Kariala, Shamsabad, Chapran, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Mangla Cantt, Hamlet, Dina-1, Bakrala, Doomily, Sanghui, Safdar Shaheed , Nathwala, Col.

Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Katanriala, Islampura, Karsal, Thai, Timon, Gangan, Jund Awan, Dhoda, Miani, Line Park, Megan, Main Bazaar, Bahroor, PD Khan Abdullahpur, Katas, NCI, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Shahiya, Shah Dir, Hatian, Nartopa, Shamsabad, Bolniwala, People Colony, City, Beitut, Anjara, Chibh, Kanda, Mahfooz Shaheed Feeders, from 05:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Bakrala Feeder, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Rawalakot-1, Penola, Mong, Shujaabad, Rawalakot Water Supply Scheme, Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, AWC, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan, Military College, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bhalwal, Shakrila Feeders and surrounding areas.