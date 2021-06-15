UrduPoint.com
Power Suspension Schedule For Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padian, ECHS (D-18), Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Behlot, Fateh Jang Rural, Khandha, Laniwala, Lahore, Chakral, Mort, Dharnal, Kot Sheera, Kot Galla, Feeders From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Mandi Bhalwal, Matwa, Islampura Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Coral, Tarlai, Trit, Bhara Kahu, Golf City, NIH , AQ Khan, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Feeders and surrounding areas.

