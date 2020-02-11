Power suspension schedule in Islamabad

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Pind Sultani, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Afandi Colony, Shaheed Muhammad Deen feeders, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Pourmiana, H/Abadal, Burhan, AWC Housing Society, Munir Abad, Ghari Afghan, Industrial Estate Bahter feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dina-4 City, Gaggan, Mahoota, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang (City), Fateh Jand (R), Laniwala, Tanaza Dam feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad feeders, 10:30am to 04:30pm, Maj.

Riaz Shaheed, Sagherpur feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Behkri feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, New Choa, Baba Shaheed, Chapper, Fazal Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Kambli Sadiq, Kallar City, Doberan, Mal Awan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra, Abbas Pur, Farwad Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali feeders and surrounding areas.