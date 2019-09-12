Power suspension to pumping station caused water shortage

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Thursday said that the suspension of electricity to Dhabeeji Pumping Station caused shortage of 51 million galloons of water to Karachi.

In a statement, the KWS&SB spokesperson said that the power breakdown to Dhabeeji Pumping Station occurred on Thursday from 12:20pm to 3:10 pm.

He said that the routine supply of water was restarted after complete restoration of electricity at around 3:30 pm.