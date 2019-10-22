UrduPoint.com
Power Tariff Likely To Be Increased By Rs 2.97 Per Unit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Power tariff likely to be increased by Rs 2.97 per unit

Power tariff is expected to be scaled up by Rs 2.97 per unit.This increase in power tariff will be made in the fuel adjustment for the month of September.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Power tariff is expected to be scaled up by Rs 2.97 per unit.This increase in power tariff will be made in the fuel adjustment for the month of September.According to Central Power Purchasing Company, 37.

09 percent electricity was produced from hydro sources while 11.85 percent from gas.Similarly, in September 21.06 percent electricity was produced from imported LNG.This year in July, notification of increase in power tariff by 10 paisa per unit was issued.According to NEPRA hike in power tariff was made in the fuel adjustment of month May.

