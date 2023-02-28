UrduPoint.com

Power Tariff Likely To Increase 48 Paisa Per Unit For Jan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Power tariff likely to increase 48 paisa per unit for Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Power tariff is likely to increase 48 paisa per unit for January as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf XWAPDA power distribution company (DISCOs) under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi while other members Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Maqsood Anwar Khan, Muthar Niaz Rana and Amina Ahmed were also present.

The CPPA-G requested Rs 1.17 per unit increase in the power tariff for the said period. However, as per initial assessment, the NEPRA calculated 48 paisa increase but it could be jumped to 99 paisa in case past adjustments were included.

The raise would be applicable for only one month and it would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, K-Electric and vehicle charging stations.

The authority would announce its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.

