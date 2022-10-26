UrduPoint.com

Power Tariff Likely To Increase 9 Paisa Per Unit For September

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Power tariff is likely to increase 9 paisa per unit, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for month of September for XWapda DISCOs.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq presided over the hearing while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 20 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for September under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism.

However, as per initial NEPRA calculation of the statistic, raise is calculated as 9 paisa per unit.

The FCA for August was charged as 19 paisa per unit. The FCA for September would charge 10 paisa less as compared to FCA of August.

The financial impact of the increase would be Rs 1.1 billion which would be recovered from the consumers.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, electric vehicles charging stations and K-Electric consumers.

The Authority would announce detailed decision after reviewing the statistics.

