Power Tariff Likely To Up By 34 Paisa For March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):The power tariff is likely to increase 34 paisa per unit for the consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for March.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded public hearing into the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) petition on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs here with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi in the Chair.

Other members including Masqood Anwar Khan, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Mathar Niaz Rana and Amina Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The CPPA sought Rs 1.

17 per unit increase in the tariff for March. However, as per the authority calculation, the increase stood at 34 paisa.

The raise would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, K-Electric and electric vehicle charging stations. .

Meanwhile, the authority also concluded hearing into petition of KE for the said period.

K-Electric sought Rs 4.49 per unit increase in the tariff for the said period. However, the authority calculated the increase as Rs 3.70 per unit.

The authority would announce the decisions in both petitions after reviewing statistics

