Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

The CPPA has asked NEPRA that 8.24 billion units of electricity had been generated in the month of November with a cost of Rs66 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) The Power tariff is likely to go up to Rs4.33 as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested National Electrical Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the latest reports say.

In its application, CPPA said that Diesel and furnace oil generated the most expensive electricity, costing Rs20 to Rs27 per unit, and LNG generated electricity, costing Rs17 to Rs20 per unit.

It also asked NEPRA that Pakistan also imported electricity from Iran at a rate of Rs13 to Rs35 per unit price. On the line losses, electricity of Rs20 was used.

According to the reports, NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the request on December 29.

If the request is accepted the power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs40 billion on account of an increase in the power tariff.

Previously, NEPRA increased the electricity prices at the beginning of November. The Authority announced increase of Rs1.68 per unit of electricity.

However, the reports say that the notification issued for the hike has made it clear that it will not apply to those who consumer 200 or lower electricity than that.

The recent increase was made in the basic tariff un which the price of per unit election was increased while for commercial and other categories, the price per unit of electricity will be Rs1.39.

The new rates came into effect across the country from November 1, which would earn the country revenue of Rs135 billion per annum.