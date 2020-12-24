Power theft: 9 booked in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught nine persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught nine persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

Police source said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against power theft FESCO task force teams conducted raids at Rawa Hujjan,Dhoori, chak 113 SB and its surroundings and caught 9 persons involved in meter tampering and electricity pilferage from transmission lines.

Those caught included--Munir,Hamid,Ahmed Yar, Shamsher, Ahmed Khan,Numan and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against the pilferers.