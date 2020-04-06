UrduPoint.com
Power Theft Case:LHC Suspends Sentence Of Convict

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended three years imprisonment of a convict involved in power theft case.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing an appeal filed by Muhammad Yunas against sentence awarded to him by the trial court.

The appellant counsel argued before the court that the trial court had awarded three years jail term to the convict besides imposing Rs 50000 fine in a power theft case.

He submitted that the convict was behind the bars since February 2020.

He contended that the trial court awarded the sentence without appreciating case facts. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and ordered release of his client. He also requested to suspend the sentence till final decision of the appeal.

The court after hearing the arguments suspended the sentence and ordered release of the appellant on bail.

The court sought further arguement from parties on the next date of hearing.

