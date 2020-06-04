Power theft: cases against 298 registered

In a crackdown against power theft various teams of Lesco, unearthed power pilferage at 298 points in the district and got cases registered against them during May last in Rural Division Lesco Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against power theft various teams of Lesco, unearthed power pilferage at 298 points in the district and got cases registered against them during May last in Rural Division Lesco Kasur.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the campaign was launched on the direction Executive Engineer, Lesco rural division, Jamshed Zaman. The teams of Sub-Divisions conducted raids in their respective areas and caught power pilferers. The teams, besides getting cases registered against the accused, issued detection bills amounting to Rs 44,500,000 during the said period.

The campaign was ongoing,said the official spokesperson.

