UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Theft: Cases Against 298 Registered

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:44 PM

Power theft: cases against 298 registered

In a crackdown against power theft various teams of Lesco, unearthed power pilferage at 298 points in the district and got cases registered against them during May last in Rural Division Lesco Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against power theft various teams of Lesco, unearthed power pilferage at 298 points in the district and got cases registered against them during May last in Rural Division Lesco Kasur.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the campaign was launched on the direction Executive Engineer, Lesco rural division, Jamshed Zaman. The teams of Sub-Divisions conducted raids in their respective areas and caught power pilferers. The teams, besides getting cases registered against the accused, issued detection bills amounting to Rs 44,500,000 during the said period.

The campaign was ongoing,said the official spokesperson.

app/zaw/bl-swf/

Related Topics

Kasur Jamshed May

Recent Stories

PM appreciates sacrifices and tireless efforts of ..

6 minutes ago

Flour prices go up in Peshawar

18 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Mosque B ..

31 minutes ago

Floyd Family 'Relieved' by New Charges Against Off ..

19 seconds ago

Kidnapper held thru tracking cell phone

20 seconds ago

Sharjah Municipality conducts 17,000 inspections i ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.