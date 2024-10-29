Open Menu

Power Theft Cases Filed In Nowshera Virkan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Authorities have registered cases against two consumers in Nowshera Virkan for power theft and interfering with WAPDA operations, on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, in the Kot Ladha sub-division, a consumer threatened WAPDA officials and took back an uninstalled electricity meter.

Following a report from Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Rais-ur-Rehman, police at the Nowshera Varkan station took action against the individual.

The incident occurred when WAPDA's recovery team attempted to collect arrears from Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Thabul.

After cutting off his electricity supply, Saleem confronted the team and forcefully took back the meter.

Moreover, another consumer, Mohammad Javed was caught stealing electricity by using a direct coil in Mauza Dhakki.

Police are currently investigating this case.

