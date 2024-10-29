Power Theft Cases Filed In Nowshera Virkan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Authorities have registered cases against two consumers in Nowshera Virkan for power theft and interfering with WAPDA operations, on Tuesday.
According to the official sources, in the Kot Ladha sub-division, a consumer threatened WAPDA officials and took back an uninstalled electricity meter.
Following a report from Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Rais-ur-Rehman, police at the Nowshera Varkan station took action against the individual.
The incident occurred when WAPDA's recovery team attempted to collect arrears from Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Thabul.
After cutting off his electricity supply, Saleem confronted the team and forcefully took back the meter.
Moreover, another consumer, Mohammad Javed was caught stealing electricity by using a direct coil in Mauza Dhakki.
Police are currently investigating this case.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President condemns terrorist attack in Panjgur3 minutes ago
-
Accused of assault apprehended3 minutes ago
-
Student killed by train in Akora Khattak13 minutes ago
-
Brother kills sister in Chichawatani14 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns demolished24 minutes ago
-
Five die, two injured in Mansehra road mishap33 minutes ago
-
RDA intensifies anti-dengue measures33 minutes ago
-
Mirpur-AJK achieves 35% of anti-polio drive target on first day43 minutes ago
-
Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on November 643 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred; three terrorists killed in polio team attack in Orakzai43 minutes ago
-
Accused injured in encounter43 minutes ago
-
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to participate in PGA Board Election53 minutes ago