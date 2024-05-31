Power Theft Crackdown: Attock Administration Takes Action
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration of Attock on Friday has launched a crackdown on power theft with a meeting held at the DC Office to discuss measures to curb the menace.
According to DC Office, the meeting reviewed the actions taken to prevent power theft and warned that strict legal action including fines and arrests would be taken against those found guilty.
The Additional DC emphasized that the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards power theft and vowed to continue the campaign until desired results are achieved.
The administration has urged the public to support the national campaign against power theft, promising to take strict action against those involved in the illegal activity.
The meeting was attended by XEN IESCO Babar Mahmood, DO Special Branch Muhammad Arshad, CSO Taimur Khan and other relevant officials.
APP/nsi/378
