Power theft detected at 8 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team has detected power theft at eight under-construction houses in the area of Elegance Homes in the limits of Airline Sub-Division.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, SDO Aftab Robert led the inspection team, which disconnected all illegal hooking on the main transmission line, and submitted FIR applications against all the accused with the police station. The accused have also been fined Rs400,000 by the LESCO.