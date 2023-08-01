Open Menu

Power Theft Detected At Canteen; FIR Registered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan and special task force MEPCO detected power theft while taking action at the canteen in Aam Khas Bagh and got registered case against the culprit.

According to details, Parks and Horticulture Authority employee Aqil Qureshi took the canteen on lease with name of brother Asif Raza.

The PHA and WAPDA team jointly raided and caught power theft and took the meter and other wires into custody and FIR got registered. Fine sum Rs one million was also imposed on the owner of the canteen.

On this occasion DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that illegal activities would not be tolerated and department has adopted a zero tolerance policy for such activities.

The employees who found negligent in their duties have also been suspended and added that such elements will be dealt with iron hands in future also.

