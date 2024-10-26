BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Haji Sher launched a targeted operation here on Saturday and detected power theft at the residence and a petrol pump of Dr.

Ranjha, a former candidate for the provincial assembly, in the Fateh Shah area.

The operation was conducted by a team, led by the SDO. In addition, 12 other individuals were also apprehended for electricity theft, and legal proceedings had been initiated against them.