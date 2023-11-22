Open Menu

Power Theft Detected At Koozi Haleem Shop In Royal Park

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Royal Park Sub-Division’s inspection team detected electricity theft at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal Park area

The LESCO spokesman said here Wednesday that led by the SDO Muhammad Irfan, the inspection team found that electricity was being stolen by tampering with the power meter of the shop where six ACs (Air-Conditioners) were installed.

The accused was arrested by the local police on the spot and an application for FIR has also been lodged. The LESCO has charged the accused with 20,000 units in the detection bill.

