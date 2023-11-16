Open Menu

Power Theft Detected At Plastic Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Power theft detected at plastic factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) As part of the anti-power theft campaign, an inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected electricity theft at a plastic manufacturing factory in Amir Town here.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that the inspection team, led by SDO Imran Anjum, found the accused was stealing electricity through hooking wire on the electricity line.

The team, he added, disconnected power supply to the unit and seized the wire used in the theft, besides registering a case against the accused in Baghbanpura Police Station. The accused was also charged a detection bill of Rs one million.

