Power theft detected at printing press

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected power pilferage at a printing press unit in Gawal Mandi sub-division.

The company’s spokesman said here Monday that SDO Salahuddin while leading an inspection team along with area police conducted an operation against electricity thieves in Gawal Mandi and found the owner of a printing press unit having two power meters was stealing electricity by tampering with both meters.

The stolen electricity was being used to operate an AC, printing press machines and a laser cutting machine. The police arrested the accused on the spot and registered a case against him. The accused has also been charged Rs728,780 as a detection bill by the LESCO.