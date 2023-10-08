Power theft detected at Relax Inn hotel; owner fined Rs 7m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected pilferage on a electricity connection of a nine-storey hotel, ‘Relax Inn,’ owned by Basharat Muhammad, in the area of Davis Road Sub-Division.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the operation against electricity thieves is going on successfully. In this regard, Basharat Muhammad, the owner of the 9-storey "Relax Inn" hotel, was caught stealing electricity while checking by a LESCO inspection team in the area of Davis Road Subdivision. Accused Basharat Mohammad was stealing electricity from LESCO's direct supply by hooking wires and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the power distribution company.

The accused was using stolen electricity for 27 ACs (air-conditioners) installed in the hotel, he said, adding that the LESCO teams seized the wires used in the electricity theft and lodged a case against the accused, who was arrested by the police. The hotel owner has also been fined Rs 7 million in the form of detection bill.

It has been learnt that Basharat Muhammad has more hotels in different areas of Lahore and their checking has been started.

LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider says that indiscriminate action against electricity thieves would continue and they would be brought to justice.