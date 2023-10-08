Open Menu

Power Theft Detected At Relax Inn Hotel; Owner Fined Rs 7m

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Power theft detected at Relax Inn hotel; owner fined Rs 7m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected pilferage on a electricity connection of a nine-storey hotel, ‘Relax Inn,’ owned by Basharat Muhammad, in the area of Davis Road Sub-Division.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the operation against electricity thieves is going on successfully. In this regard, Basharat Muhammad, the owner of the 9-storey "Relax Inn" hotel, was caught stealing electricity while checking by a LESCO inspection team in the area of Davis Road Subdivision. Accused Basharat Mohammad was stealing electricity from LESCO's direct supply by hooking wires and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the power distribution company.

The accused was using stolen electricity for 27 ACs (air-conditioners) installed in the hotel, he said, adding that the LESCO teams seized the wires used in the electricity theft and lodged a case against the accused, who was arrested by the police. The hotel owner has also been fined Rs 7 million in the form of detection bill.

It has been learnt that Basharat Muhammad has more hotels in different areas of Lahore and their checking has been started.

LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider says that indiscriminate action against electricity thieves would continue and they would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hotel Company Road Sunday Media From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and of ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthqua ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

15 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

17 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan