Power theft detected at six factories

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A team of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) unearthed electricity theft at six factories in a nearby village, here on Monday.

A spokesperson said that a special team of Jhang Road Sub-Division, under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE) Second Circle Ameer Khan detected direct supply at factories in Chak No. 66-JB Dhandra.

The power was being stolen through direct supply from the PVC line of the Fesco.

The electricity meters of the factories were being used by Arshad Jatt, Mian Ali Haider and Mian Imran.

The team removed transformers, PVC lines and other Fesco installations including meters and submitted applications for registration of cases under the Electricity Theft Act at the police station concerned against the power thieves.