Power theft detected in 15 houses in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO team detected power pilferage being enjoyed by 15 houses in the area of Jhang bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:FESCO team detected power pilferage being enjoyed by 15 houses in the area of Jhang bazaar police station.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh told APP on Wednesday that user,Muhammad Irshad, r/o main road Zafarabad chak 219-RB Sher Singh Wala, was stealing electricity from Wapda main lines and onward supplied it to 15 houses as this area was non-electrified.The accused was also charging Rs.

4000/-per house for sharing electricity.

On receiving information, FESCO team comprising assistant line man (ALM) Muhammad Fateh and meter reader Allah Murad conducted surprise raid and unearthed power pilferage.

The team removed electricity meter of the accused and filed a complaint at area police for registration of case against him.

FESCO also imposed a fine of Rs. 600,000/- on the said accused by issuing a detection bill. The police was conducting raids for arrest of accused, the spokesman added.