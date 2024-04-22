Power Theft Detected In Plastic Factory
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has detected power pilferage in a plastic factory in the area of Bandala Subdivision.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Bandala Akmal Hussain along with his team and FIA team conducted surprise checking in a plastic material factory situated at Chak 97/R-B Adda Johal and unearthed huge pilferage of electricity.
The consumer was stealing electricity direct from FESCO transformer through incoming cables of the three-phase meter installed in the factory.
The FESCO team removed electricity supply meter from the spot while the FIA started investigation after registering a case against factory owner Tariq Mehmood under section 462-1 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), spokesman added.
