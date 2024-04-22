Open Menu

Power Theft Detected In Plastic Factory

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Power theft detected in plastic factory

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has detected power pilferage in a plastic factory in the area of Bandala Subdivision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has detected power pilferage in a plastic factory in the area of Bandala Subdivision.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Bandala Akmal Hussain along with his team and FIA team conducted surprise checking in a plastic material factory situated at Chak 97/R-B Adda Johal and unearthed huge pilferage of electricity.

The consumer was stealing electricity direct from FESCO transformer through incoming cables of the three-phase meter installed in the factory.

The FESCO team removed electricity supply meter from the spot while the FIA started investigation after registering a case against factory owner Tariq Mehmood under section 462-1 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Electricity Company Federal Investigation Agency From FESCO

Recent Stories

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chin ..

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case

5 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian Pres ..

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..

5 minutes ago
 Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL ..

Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL approved

5 minutes ago
 US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HES ..

US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

5 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution to address plasti ..

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

9 minutes ago
 FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs ..

FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

4 minutes ago
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered ra ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

4 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder ..

Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case

4 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcom ..

Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching ..

Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude

4 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engageme ..

Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal ..

Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan