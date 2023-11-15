Open Menu

Power Theft Detected In Two Hotels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Royal Park Sub-Division SDO Muhammad Irfan, along with his inspection team, found that owners of Al-Imran Hotel and Al-Haadi Hotel near Lahore Railway Station were stealing electricity by reversing their power meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Royal Park Sub-Division SDO Muhammad Irfan, along with his inspection team, found that owners of Al-Imran Hotel and Al-Haadi Hotel near Lahore Railway Station were stealing electricity by reversing their power meters.

A spokesman told the media here Wednesday that 18 Air-Conditioners (ACs), 47 fans, and 52 lights were being operated on the stolen electricity in the hotels.

One of the hotel owners and Meter Reader Ghulam Abbas, who was allegedly conniving in the power theft, were arrested by the police. The company also suspended the meter reader and initiated departmental inquiry against him.

He said that inspection team also submitted applications in the respective police station for registration of FIRs against Meter Reader Ghulam Abbas and the accused. He said the accused would also be charged units under the detection bill.

