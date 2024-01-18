- Home
- Pakistan
- Power Theft: Mepco teams continue operations in harsh weather conditions, 2 arrested, Rs 35m recover ..
Power Theft: Mepco Teams Continue Operations In Harsh Weather Conditions, 2 Arrested, Rs 35m Recovered In A Day
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) continued operations against power pilferers and defaulters across south Punjab defying extreme cold and fog yielding the arrest of two power pilferers from Dera Ghazi Khan and ensuring recovery of over Rs 35 million from defaulters in a day on Wednesday (Jan 17), said an official release issued here Thursday.
Exactly 85 more power pilferers were spotted stealing electricity in a day in south Punjab and action initiated against them including 44 cases reported to police stations concerned for registration of FIRs, over Rs 4 million imposed as fine, and two of them arrested red-handed, the spokesman said.
Exactly 10 power pilferers faced Rs 585,525 fine in Multan Circle, nine violators faced Rs 321060 fine in DG Khan Circle, five consumers in Vehari (Rs 144970), fifteen consumers in Bahawalpur Circle (Rs 690,730), fifteen consumers in Sahiwal circle (Rs 1.
39 million), eleven consumers in Rahim Yar Khan (Rs 247,500), eight consumers in Muzaffargarh (Rs 202,120), five consumers in Bahawalnagar circle (Rs 245,300), and seven consumers in Khanewal circle (Rs 206990).
A sum of over Rs 35 million was recovered from existing and chronic defaulters. During operations against agriculture consumers, two transformers were removed from Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar and two connections were disconnected due to default of Rs 370,000. Two other agriculture consumers paid Rs 410,000 to get their connections restored, the release concluded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 fuel agencies, LPG decanting shops sealed9 minutes ago
-
SSP directs personnel to ensure public safety9 minutes ago
-
CTP gear up ongoing operation against unfit commercial vehicles9 minutes ago
-
SNGPL's teams available 24/7 to respond promptly to emergency complaints9 minutes ago
-
Paper factory’s boiler sealed19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Estonia envoys in UK discuss trade, public diplomacy19 minutes ago
-
DC checks fare charged from passengers at general bus stand19 minutes ago
-
Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct19 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia29 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover 21300 ltr NCP diesel29 minutes ago
-
AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas29 minutes ago