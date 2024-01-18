Power Theft: Mepco teams continue operations in harsh weather conditions, 2 arrested, Rs 35m recovered in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) continued operations against power pilferers and defaulters across south Punjab defying extreme cold and fog yielding the arrest of two power pilferers from Dera Ghazi Khan and ensuring recovery of over Rs 35 million from defaulters in a day on Wednesday (Jan 17), said an official release issued here Thursday.

Exactly 85 more power pilferers were spotted stealing electricity in a day in south Punjab and action initiated against them including 44 cases reported to police stations concerned for registration of FIRs, over Rs 4 million imposed as fine, and two of them arrested red-handed, the spokesman said.

Exactly 10 power pilferers faced Rs 585,525 fine in Multan Circle, nine violators faced Rs 321060 fine in DG Khan Circle, five consumers in Vehari (Rs 144970), fifteen consumers in Bahawalpur Circle (Rs 690,730), fifteen consumers in Sahiwal circle (Rs 1.

39 million), eleven consumers in Rahim Yar Khan (Rs 247,500), eight consumers in Muzaffargarh (Rs 202,120), five consumers in Bahawalnagar circle (Rs 245,300), and seven consumers in Khanewal circle (Rs 206990).

A sum of over Rs 35 million was recovered from existing and chronic defaulters. During operations against agriculture consumers, two transformers were removed from Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar and two connections were disconnected due to default of Rs 370,000. Two other agriculture consumers paid Rs 410,000 to get their connections restored, the release concluded.