Open Menu

Power Theft: Mepco Teams Continue Operations In Harsh Weather Conditions, 2 Arrested, Rs 35m Recovered In A Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Power Theft: Mepco teams continue operations in harsh weather conditions, 2 arrested, Rs 35m recovered in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) continued operations against power pilferers and defaulters across south Punjab defying extreme cold and fog yielding the arrest of two power pilferers from Dera Ghazi Khan and ensuring recovery of over Rs 35 million from defaulters in a day on Wednesday (Jan 17), said an official release issued here Thursday.

Exactly 85 more power pilferers were spotted stealing electricity in a day in south Punjab and action initiated against them including 44 cases reported to police stations concerned for registration of FIRs, over Rs 4 million imposed as fine, and two of them arrested red-handed, the spokesman said.

Exactly 10 power pilferers faced Rs 585,525 fine in Multan Circle, nine violators faced Rs 321060 fine in DG Khan Circle, five consumers in Vehari (Rs 144970), fifteen consumers in Bahawalpur Circle (Rs 690,730), fifteen consumers in Sahiwal circle (Rs 1.

39 million), eleven consumers in Rahim Yar Khan (Rs 247,500), eight consumers in Muzaffargarh (Rs 202,120), five consumers in Bahawalnagar circle (Rs 245,300), and seven consumers in Khanewal circle (Rs 206990).

A sum of over Rs 35 million was recovered from existing and chronic defaulters. During operations against agriculture consumers, two transformers were removed from Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar and two connections were disconnected due to default of Rs 370,000. Two other agriculture consumers paid Rs 410,000 to get their connections restored, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Police Electricity Punjab Agriculture Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

5 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

7 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

9 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

20 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

20 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan