Power Theft Pervasive Issue Across Country: Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:13 PM
Power theft, particularly through the ‘kunda’ system, is a pervasive issue across the country that disproportionately affects consumers and the economy
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Power theft, particularly through the ‘kunda’ system, is a pervasive issue across the country that disproportionately affects consumers and the economy.
Experts have called for community-based solutions and implementing effective policies to address the crisis.
This was discussed in a webinar titled ‘Kunda System: Safety Implications, Impact on Communities and Economy of Pakistan’ organized by Mehfooz Pakistan, a safety organization.
Hosted by current affairs commentator, Zarrar Khuhro, the experts discussed the socio-economic reasons for the emergency of the kunda system, safety hazards, and trivialization of the criminality.
It was mentioned there are approximately 1.4 million kunda connections while power theft costs Rs. 600 billion annually.
Business analyst, Ali Khizar, said power theft losses are absorbed by the utility or become part of the circular debt which is eventually passed on to the consumer. This leads to power disruption in high theft areas, eventually impacting paying consumers, communities and leads to economic deterioration.
Highlighting the impact of power theft on industry, Shahid Sattar, Secretary-General of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), said cross subsidies are imposed on industries to cover line losses of residential areas, making export-based businesses uncompetitive.
He said low-performing Discos such as SEPCO, HESCO receive bulk tariff subsidy to cover their losses.
When mentioned about the presence of ‘kunda mafia’ that provide illegal connections, urban planner and Associate Director Karachi UrbanLab, Muhammad Toheed, said the system is complicated and entire communities are affected. He said the collective punishment method looks at losses on the entire feeder that affects paying consumers.
Dr. Asher Awan, an expert in energy economics, said power theft affects residential and industrial consumers as Pakistan has not achieved marginal costs to produce electricity, and subsidies are not designed to improve public welfare. Speaking on energy affordability, Dr. Awan said the burden on a family should not exceed 5 percent of household incomes, but in Pakistan, per capita income has fallen and price of electricity has increased.
Associate Director Karachi UrbanLab, Muhammad Toheed stressed on raising community awareness and implementing effective policies.
Shahid Sattar suggested technical solutions such as shield wiring, step-down transformers, and prepaid meters to prevent kundas.
Recent Stories
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told
Rival football fans show diversity of Georgia's pro-EU protest movement
State Bank of Pakistan further cuts down policy rate to 13%
2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA
CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students
Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts32 seconds ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights47 seconds ago
-
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told34 seconds ago
-
2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA58 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students58 minutes ago
-
Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA58 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme60 minutes ago
-
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism1 hour ago
-
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road1 hour ago