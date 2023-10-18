Power theft poses a grave challenge to energy reliability, economic stability: Secretary Power

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Federal Secretary Power Division, Ministry of Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Wednesday said that as power theft continues to be a growing concern, authorities and energy providers are escalating their efforts to combat this illicit practice, which not only burdens the electrical grid but also poses a serious threat to energy reliability and economic stability.

Addressing the participants and media during the inauguration of the 'Zero-theft Zero-Loadshedding' initiative in Mardan, the Secretary Power Division said that power theft, often involving unauthorized connections, meter tampering, and illegal diversions, has been a persistent issue affecting both urban and rural areas.

He said that these illegal activities not only lead to substantial revenue losses for power companies but also have a significant impact on the overall energy infrastructure, leading to frequent power outages and load-shedding.

He said that in response to this critical issue, government agencies, in collaboration with district administrations, police and energy providers, have launched a comprehensive campaign to address power theft at its roots.

This initiative includes public awareness programs, enhanced monitoring of electricity distribution networks, and stricter penalties for those found guilty of power theft.

The Secretary for the Power Division emphasized the importance of community involvement in eradicating this menace.

He said, "Power theft not only results in financial losses but also compromises the quality of life for law-abiding citizens.

We urge residents to report any suspicious activity or illegal connections in their neighbourhood.

Secretary Power said that load-shedding can be eliminated with the support of the people, which likely suggests a call for public cooperation and efforts to reduce electricity theft and conserve energy.

Loadshedding, the deliberate reduction of electricity supply during peak demand, can often be caused by various factors, including power theft and overuse, said Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

He said that Pesco staff would be increased and that public awareness and cooperation could play a crucial role in ensuring a stable and reliable power supply.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that it is good that the people of Mardan supported the incumbent government in the elimination of power theft.

He said that the government will support PESCO and the public in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer PESCO, Qazi Muhammad Tahir, said that the initiative has been started from Mardan and will extend to the whole province. He said that the people of Mardan are fully supporting the elimination of power theft and urged people to support PESCO throughout the province, which would benefit WAPDA and the public as well.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Ayesha Tahir briefed the audience on the ongoing operation on power theft and recovery in Mardan.

President Chamber of Commerce Mardan also spoke on the occasion.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner Mardan were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Secretary Power Division inaugurated the PESCO Customer Service Center Mardan at the PESCO office to facilitate the people.

