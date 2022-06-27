UrduPoint.com

Power Thefts Allegedly Attack Grid Station To Shut Power Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Power thefts allegedly attack grid station to shut power supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Some residents of a village in Paretabad area allegedly forced Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah grid station of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to shut the power supply to all of its feeder and they also allegedly took away 2 employees with them to their village.

The company's spokesman informed here on Monday that the resident of village Gul Muhammad Magsi attacked the grid station in New Hyderabad City area.

According to him, the residents were defaulters and that they were involved in the electricity theft.

He told that Chief Executive Offier of HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro contacted DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for securing release of the staff.

The incident's FIR was later lodged at Rahuki police station on complainant of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Abdul Hadi Soomro.

He stated that the grid's In Charge Tariq Hussain Khatri and Ali Nawaz Umrani were present at the office when 2 men forcefully entered into the premises after pushing aside the security guard.

He added that the grid was a sensitive place where the common people were not allowed to enter.

He further stated that 10 to 15 persons of the same village were standing outside the office building while Tahir Magsi and an unknown man entered the office.

According to the FIR, Khatri and Umrani were taken to the guest house of Hussain Shah where they were locked in a room.

Shah later brought them back to the grid.

The FIR charge Tahir Magsi and 15 others with the crimes of assault, kidnapping, harassment and obstruction of duty under sections 353, 147, 149 506, 504, 342 and 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

