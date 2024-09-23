Power thief booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A man was booked for power theft in Noorpur Thal, Khushab district.

According to the police, Muhammad Irfan Qasim of Noorpur had an

outstanding electricity bill. The Fesco team disconnected his

meter. However, Muhammad Irfan Qasim illegally reconnected his electricity

supply to the main line.

The team caught him red-handed and got registered a case against the

accused.