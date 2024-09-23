Open Menu

Power Thief Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Power thief booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A man was booked for power theft in Noorpur Thal, Khushab district.

According to the police, Muhammad Irfan Qasim of Noorpur had an

outstanding electricity bill. The Fesco team disconnected his

meter. However, Muhammad Irfan Qasim illegally reconnected his electricity

supply to the main line.

The team caught him red-handed and got registered a case against the

accused.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Man Khushab Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

2 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

2 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

2 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan