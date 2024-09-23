Power Thief Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A man was booked for power theft in Noorpur Thal, Khushab district.
According to the police, Muhammad Irfan Qasim of Noorpur had an
outstanding electricity bill. The Fesco team disconnected his
meter. However, Muhammad Irfan Qasim illegally reconnected his electricity
supply to the main line.
The team caught him red-handed and got registered a case against the
accused.
