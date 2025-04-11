Power thieves caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha Circle caught 15 power pilferers and got registered 19 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

A Fesco spokesman said here on Friday that the task force teams raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He said that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.