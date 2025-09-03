Power thieves caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday caught 10 power pilferers

from various parts of the region.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) with staff conducted

operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori Gate, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi

Colony and caught Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan,

Asmatullah, Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz.