Power Thieves Caught
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday caught 10 power pilferers
from various parts of the region.
According to a Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) with staff conducted
operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori Gate, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi
Colony and caught Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan,
Asmatullah, Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held on getting ISO certificate9 minutes ago
-
Power thieves caught9 minutes ago
-
Action directed against sale of unhealthy meat, milk9 minutes ago
-
Facilities at Dera’s Rescue 1122 stations reviewed19 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu19 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother29 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally29 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM39 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities49 minutes ago
-
Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to launch 11 professional training programs under CPEC Phase-II49 minutes ago
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police1 hour ago