Power thieves enemies of HESCO:CEO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu has said the power pilferers are enemies of the company, adding that only those consumers will get the electric supply who pay bills.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that on the directions of the CEO a campaign against the power theft was being carried out. He added that the company's chief had directed the officers to ensure 100 percent recovery of the utility bills. Kubar apprised that during the ongoing campaign in Latifabad subdivision in Hyderabad, some 10,314 illegal connections had been severed.

The company's officials also submitted some 79 letters to the concerned police stations for registration of FIRs against the power thieves, he added.

He told that another 6,450 connections were cut in Allama Iqbal and some other subdivisions.The spokesman reiterated that action against the power pilferage was among the company's priorities. He underlined that HESCO was a commercial organization and it could not sustain its services without generating the required revenues.