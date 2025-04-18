Power Thieves Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter pampering
They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Shehbaz, Sarfraz and others.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asean delegation visits Burewala to review food, dairy production1 minute ago
-
Generous businessman distributes free plots among poor people on his son's wedding in Attock1 minute ago
-
Power thieves nabbed1 minute ago
-
Fake lawyer held11 minutes ago
-
12 criminals nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Robbery gang busted in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO cooperation in trade, transport, connectivity21 minutes ago
-
KTH’s Complaint Cell transforms healthcare efficiency, processed 55,416 grievances21 minutes ago
-
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election40 minutes ago
-
10-year-old girl found dead41 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches prison sports initiative to promote inmate rehabilitation41 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting in full swing51 minutes ago