Power Thieves Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter pampering

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Shehbaz, Sarfraz and others.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

