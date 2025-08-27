Open Menu

Power Thieves Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday caught eight power

pilferers during an ongoing crackdown against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight

accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida,

Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

