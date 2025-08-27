Power Thieves Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday caught eight power
pilferers during an ongoing crackdown against electricity pilferage.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight
accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida,
Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
The police registered cases against pilferers.
