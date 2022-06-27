UrduPoint.com

Power To Become Expensive By Rs 7.90 Per Unit: NEPRA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Electricity was likely to become more expensive by Rs 7.90 per unit for May, according to preliminary scrutiny of data conducted by National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announcement, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Discos has applied for an increase in the price of electricity by Rs. 7.96 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA). NEPRA said it would issue its detailed judgment regarding increase after necessary scrutiny of the data.

On Monday, NEPRA concluded the hearing of the application of Discos to jack up the electricity price by Rs 7.

96 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of May 2022 under the chair Tauseef H Farooqi wherein NEPRA members engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and Engineer Rafique Ahmed Shaikh were also present.

NEPRA concluded that after scrutiny of preliminary date, the per unit increase should be Rs 7.90. Earlier, Rs 3.99 per unit FCA was being charged from consumers for April.

May's FCA would be charged Rs 3.91 per unit more in July as comparing to April, said NAPRA.

The increase of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) would be for one month.

