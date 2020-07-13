UrduPoint.com
Power To Remain Suspended In Certain Areas On July 14: Pesco

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Power to remain suspended in certain areas on July 14: Pesco

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work on July 14 (Tuesday).

According to the schedule issued here on Monday power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on July 14 July from 9AM to 12PM and as a result consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Yaka toot, New Hazar Khani and Chairman Office feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly on July 14 consumers of 132 KV Khwaza Khela, Madyan, Shangla, Dalar, Khwar Power House grid connected feeders will experience outage from 9AM to 3PM due to power suspension from 132 KV Swat-Khawaza Khela-Madyan-Shangla Section.

Only July 14 power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Timergara Transmission from 7AM to 9PM and consumers of 132 KV Timergara , Wari 66 KV Bajawar grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

